press release: RJ the Magician will be teaching the same card tricks and escape techniques that he taught the children of Debra Messing, Ben Stiller and Alicia Keys in New York!

This Houdini workshop will feature escapes as well as card tricks (Houdini called himself "The King of Cards"). You'll leave this class knowing how to escape from ropes and how to perform magic tricks with everyday objects!

Get your tickets today! $30 per parent+child.