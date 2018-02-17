Tickets $22

press release: House of Waters is hammered dulcimer virtuoso Max ZT, master percussionist Luke Notary, and brilliant bassist Moto Fukushima, a trio drawing inspiration from Africa, India, South America, and jazz traditions. Max, a National Hammered Dulcimer Champion, studied with the Cissoko griot family in Senegal and recently returned from a year in India studying with the world-renowned santoor master Pandit Shivkumar Sharma. Luke studied with djembe legend Cheik Oumar Diabate and has just returned from a year touring the world with Cirque du Soleil. Moto's finesse, subtlety and power attracted the attention of many jazz greats, who he has accompanied to critical acclaim. House of Waters has shared the stage with Ravi Shankar, Tinariwen, Jimmy Cliff, KODO, Blitz the Ambassador, Dave Eggar, and more; their concerts are beautiful and electrifying moments of mastery and magic.