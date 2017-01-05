press release:

USA | 1953 | DCP | 83 min.

Director: Andre de Toth

Cast: Vincent Price, Phyllis Kirk, Frank Lovejoy

Vincent Price plays the menacing Professor Henry Jarrod, a role that would solidify his reputation as the creepiest man in Hollywood. With everything from cancan girls to rubber paddleballs finding their way into the audience, House of Wax takes full advantage of the novel stereoscopic process. Preceded by the 3-D Three Stooges, Moe, Larry and Shemp, in Spooks (1953, 16 min.).

Cinematheque in 3-D!

From January 26-29, we are literally in your face with the launch of our calendar: thanks to temporarily installed equipment we will present the first digital 3-D screenings in the Cinematheque’s history. Comin’ at ya will be several features and shorts from the first flourishing of stereoscopic cinema to the golden age of the early 1950s. We have also included a few highlights from 3-D’s recent resurgence that demonstrate the growing versatility of the process. 3-D glasses will be provided at each screening, and since all of our screenings are free, there will be no 3-D surcharge!