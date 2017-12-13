Housing Initiatives Holiday Social

press release: Stop by our office on December 13 between 4:30-6:30pm for some tasty holiday treats and a chance to chat with fellow Housing Initiative supporters and even a few clients.

It's because of generous supporters like you that we can proudly say Housing Initiatives has added an additional 15 units of housing in 2017 alone. Although our work is never done, this is reason to celebrate.

This will also be the best drop off time for all of our generous Secret Santa donors. We already have 34 formerly homeless children sponsored and just a few left! No need to wrap the gift. Just drop your gift off and we'll take care of the wrapping and delivery! And the best part, our Executive Director, Dean Loumos, will be dressed as Santa for deliveries!

Join us and let us thank you for providing our neighbors struggling with mental illness with hope, healing, and a home - basic needs that we all deserve.