Housing Initiatives’ Talent Showcase

press release: Join Housing Initiatives for our spring social and celebration of our diverse clients who have overcome many obstacles and found a path to recovery.

The social starts at 5 pm with artwork on display and food from Slide Food Cart and Catering. At 6 pm, we’ll unveil our Talent Showcase featuring poetry, hip hop dancing, and a drag queen performance from three of our amazing clients. All three will share their inspiring stories of hope and recovery after homelessness.

This event is free and open to the public. RSVP at housinginitiatives.org is appreciated to assist Slide in preparing food; however, walk-ins are welcome.