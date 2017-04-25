Housing Initiatives’ Talent Showcase

to Google Calendar - Housing Initiatives’ Talent Showcase - 2017-04-25 17:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Housing Initiatives’ Talent Showcase - 2017-04-25 17:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Housing Initiatives’ Talent Showcase - 2017-04-25 17:00:00 iCalendar - Housing Initiatives’ Talent Showcase - 2017-04-25 17:00:00

RSVP

Brink Lounge 701 E. Washington Ave., Suite 105, Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release: Join Housing Initiatives for our spring social and celebration of our diverse clients who have overcome many obstacles and found a path to recovery.

The social starts at 5 pm with artwork on display and food from Slide Food Cart and Catering.  At 6 pm, we’ll unveil our Talent Showcase featuring poetry, hip hop dancing, and a drag queen performance from three of our amazing clients.  All three will share their inspiring stories of hope and recovery after homelessness.

This event is free and open to the public.  RSVP at housinginitiatives.org is appreciated to assist Slide in preparing food; however, walk-ins are welcome.

Info

Brink Lounge 701 E. Washington Ave., Suite 105, Madison, Wisconsin 53703 View Map

Special Events

Visit Event Website

608-277-8330

RSVP

to Google Calendar - Housing Initiatives’ Talent Showcase - 2017-04-25 17:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Housing Initiatives’ Talent Showcase - 2017-04-25 17:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Housing Initiatives’ Talent Showcase - 2017-04-25 17:00:00 iCalendar - Housing Initiatives’ Talent Showcase - 2017-04-25 17:00:00