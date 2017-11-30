How can cis LGB+ people be better allies to the trans community?

press release: The LGBT Campus Center recognizes the diversity of experiences, communities, and perspectives of people across the range of LGBTQ identities.

How can cis LGBQ+ people be better allies to the trans community? Hopefully, this is a question frequently on your mind. Come to this workshop training for an open group dialogue and to get concrete strategies and tips on how to best support your trans siblings.

Check out the rest of our November events here: https://www.facebook.com/ events/146158105999465

The Red Gym iswheelchair accessible, and any videos will be screened with captions. All events are free. All events with food will have vegan and gf options. Please contact us for any other accommodations or questions at lgbt@studentlife.wisc.edu or 608-265-3344.