press release: The Cap Times hosts live panel discussions on topics that are of interest to you as a Madisonian. Each event is free.

"How can Madison build more great neighborhoods?"

Madison is one of the most rapidly growing cities in Wisconsin, which puts pressure on city government, neighborhoods and developers to channel that growth to places not only with essential city services but also with crucial amenities like grocery stores. So, what’s the best way for Madison to build great neighborhoods?

The Cap Times has assembled an outstanding panel to discuss that question. City government reporter Abigail Becker will moderate the panel, whose members are:

• Michael Ford, an architect and instructor at Madison College whose work on the intersection of hip-hop culture and architecture has gained nationwide attention

• David Mollenhoff, Madison historian and a key player in the 1960s revitalization of the Marquette neighborhood

• Tariq Saqqaf, the city of Madison’s neighborhood resource coordinator

• Heather Stouder, the city of Madison’s planning division director

• Sheray Wallace, Meadowood neighborhood activist

The event is free and the panel discussion portion of it will 6-7 p.m. Afterward, city of Madison staff will conduct small group discussion and listening sessions for those who want to stay to gather input for the Imagine Madison project, which seeks community opinions about how and where the city should grow.

The panel talk is the latest installment in the 2-year-old Cap Times Talks discussion series.