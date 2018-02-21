press release: Megan Luce, Ph.D., is a research associate contributing to REDlab’s strand of research on family science learning in informal and casual contexts. Her doctoral research in Developmental Psychology focused on understanding how children’s cognition develops in the context of family activity and conversation. Megan draws upon socio-cultural theories of human development to ask questions about how children learn to reason in ways that align with scientific thinking, and how children’s out-of-school experiences relate to the ways they approach science learning. Prior to joining REDlab, Megan was a post-doctoral researcher at UC Berkeley’s Lawrence Hall of Science, and as a graduate student she worked on design and research of a hands-on science exhibition at Children’s Discovery Museum of San Jose.