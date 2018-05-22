How to be a Social Media Rock Star

press release: Join OPEN Tuesday, May 22 from 5:30-7:00pm

(Registration/Networking 5:30-6:00, Program 6pm-7pm)

Complimentary drinks and appetizers included

With 2 billion Facebook users, 330 million active Twitter accounts, 40 million daily Instagram photo uploads, and countless digital sites—social media is the best means ever invented to grow both your personal reputation as well as that of your organization. During this session, Spencer X Smith will share stories from his time as a drummer and manager of a rock band, and why the lessons from those years align in a surprising way with social media. Spencer has a simple policy: everything he shares he's actually practiced and proven to work himself. These are social media strategies you won't hear anywhere else.

Spencer Smith is the founder of spencerXsmith.com and AmpliPhi, and an Instructor at the University of Wisconsin and Rutgers University, where he teaches classes on Social Media Strategy. He was formerly a VP of Sales for two Fortune 100 companies.

He's been called a "Digital Marketing Expert" & "Social Media Expert" by Forbes and is the winner of the 2016 & 2017 InBusiness Magazine Executive Choice Award for Social Media Consulting Company. Spencer spoke at 74 conferences and other events in 2017, including a presentation at the New York Stock Exchange in September. He has a simple policy: he only teaches what he first has proven to work himself with his own businesses.

His debut book "ROTOMA: The ROI of Social Media Top of Mind" is an Amazon Bestseller and was featured in Forbes in late 2017.

Space is limited to the first 35 registrants!

Cost: Member: $10 Non-Member: $15

Location: Industrious, 25 West Main Street (5th Floor)

Registration Deadline: Friday, May 18, 2018

Maximum registrants: 35