RSVP for How to Brew Beer at Home

press release:

Are you curious about brewing and want to learn the basics of brewing beer at home? This 2-hour beginner homebrewing class is the perfect place to learn! Join Ben Feifarek, owner of the Wine and Hop Shop in Madison, to learn the brewing beer process essentials, from ingredients to brewing to bottling the beer. Part of the class is held outdoors to view the brewing process; dress for the weather.

Wednesday, May 23, 6-8 pm

Registration Deadline: May 16

Cost: $17/$13 member | Course Number: 10-48