How to Create a Native Garden
America's Best Flowers, Cottage Grove 4311 Vilas Hope Rd. , Cottage Grove, Wisconsin 53527
Master gardeners and native gardening advocates, Joe and Diane, share their extensive knowledge of native plants, including a brief history and how to use them in the yard. Also learn successful gardening techniques and some background on an organization that can help get started on native restoration.
Info
Home & Garden, Lectures & Seminars