How-To Enroll in Healthcare

South Madison Library Villager Mall, 2222 S. Park St., Madison, Wisconsin 53713

press release: How do you enroll in healthcare or get started playing the ukulele? Madison Public Library is giving the public a chance to find out during their inaugural How-To Fest, a week-long series of free workshops led by fellow community members wanting to share their knowledge and passions with others. 

How-To Fest welcomes the general public to explore unique activities, master new skills, and broaden their understanding of a variety of topics. “Origami for All,” “Become (or Support) A New Citizen,” and “How-To Make Your Own Quick Pickles” are just some of the many eclectic events the library will be hosting. While some workshops are geared to a certain age group, everyone will find something to enjoy during How-To Fest. 

How-To Fest will run from November 6-12 with events being held at various times and library locations throughout the week. Registration may be required for some events. 

South Madison Library Villager Mall, 2222 S. Park St., Madison, Wisconsin 53713
608-266-6395
