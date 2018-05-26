How to Host a Murder: Chicago Caper

press release: This month we are in a Chicago Speakeasy, as the guest of "Hal" Cappone. You have received an invitation to S.P. Keasy's place, a private club near the headquarters of notorious gangster "Hal" Coppone. Assume the role of one of these eight worldly characters. Imagine your homes is a 1920s speakeasy in old Chicago, as you and your dinner guests enjoys hours of suspense and intrigue. There are eight roles this month, so I'll be looking for people who would like to read. All you need is a sense of humor and a light-hearted approach toward deceit, larceny, sex and murder!! Costumes ARE NOT ESSENTIAL to the play of the game, but they add fun and excitement. The guests of S.P. Keasy's would have been fashionably attired in the latest styles of 1928. For gentlemen, this would have consisted of a double breasted suit (preferable striped) with wide trousers and fat ties. "Flapper" attire for women included cloche hats and T-strap pumps or loose low-waisted dresses, often fringed or beaded with a bow or ribbon at the hip.