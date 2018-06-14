How to Keep the Writing Faith: A Conversation

press release: A Room of One's Own is proud to host Ann Wertz Garvin and Jennifer Haupt for a talk about strategies they use to keep writing, even when they hit brick walls. Just as important, they’ll also reveal the signs of how to tell it’s time to stop working on a book and let it breathe for a while.

Jennifer Haupt is the author of In the Shadow of 10,000 Hills and a journalist who has contributed articles and essays to O, The Oprah Magazine, Psychology Today, Spirituality & Health, The Sun, and many other publications. She went to Rwanda in 2006 to interview genocide survivors and found the bones of her debut novel, which she worked on for 11 years. She teaches workshops on strategies for keeping the writing faith.

Ann Wertz Garvin Ph.D. is the USA Today Bestselling author of I Like You Just Fine When You're Not Around, The Dog Year, and On Maggie's Watch. Ann is a professor at University of Wisconsin-Whitewater and Miami University in their Masters of Fine Arts program. She is the founder of the Tall Poppy Writers and The Fifth Semester where she is committed to helping writers find their writing voice.