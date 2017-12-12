How to Lean In, Lead and Create a Movement In 120 Days

Small Biz: Looking to change the world, but don’t have the support you need? Laura Gallagher was once in your shoes. As Ambassador and Chairman for Women’s Entrepreneurship Day, Laura developed #180in120, a change management process designed to move an organization from stalled to invigorated in 120 days. In this session, learn how she did it, and how you can too. Discover how stimulating economic growth, building stronger more prosperous communities and changing the world we live in is possible when we work together!