How To Make Your Life Easier Through Smart Home Technology

press release: Are you looking to use your Smart Home Devices to become more efficient in your life, and more productive in your days? Come join us for a walk-through of American Family's Connected Home, and learn firsthand how you can integrate and automate your Smart Home Devices to get more out of your day. No obligations, and you do NOT need to be an AmFam Customer. Attendees will also be eligible for an Amazon Echo Dot Raffle! See you Sunday!\

6425 American Parkway

Sunday, July 16, 2017

12:00 PM to 4:00 PM