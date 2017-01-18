How to Steal a Million

press release:

USA | 1966 | 35mm | 127 min.

Director: William Wyler

Cast: Audrey Hepburn, Peter O’Toole, Charles Boyer

An art forger’s daughter (Hepburn) teams up with a suave burglar (O’Toole) to retrieve a fake Cellini statue from a heavily secured museum. Director Wyler, re-teamed with his Roman Holiday discovery Hepburn, finds a suitably light touch for this entertaining caper. It is also helped along by the enormously charming cast, which also includes Eli Wallach, and Hugh Griffith, and bouncy John Williams music.

Sunday Cinematheque at the Chazen: Music by John Williams: In a career spanning over six decades, John Williams has established himself as the best-known movie music composer of all time. Our Sunday afternoon series for February-May takes us from Williams’ jazzy origins in '60s comedies and capers to his iconic orchestral scores for some of the biggest blockbusters from the '70s onward, including several key pairings with Williams’ most celebrated collaborator, director Steven Spielberg.

