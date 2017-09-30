"How To" Teen Maker Faire

Saturday, Sept. 30, 3-4 pm

Main level of the Middleton Public Library

All Ages

What would you like to learn how to do? It may be taught here! Learn an Irish dance, basic guitar or violin tecniques, how to make a friendship bracelet or origami art, calligraphy and cross-stitch, or beginner web design! Teens: do you have a talent you’d like to share? Contact us to reserve a “how to” table: 608-827-7402. All ages welcome to come learn a new skill--if you see one you like, try it out at our Young Entrepreneurs Craft Fair on Nov. 4! Questions or comments? Please contact Rebecca at: 608-827-7402.