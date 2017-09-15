Howler, Liv Mueller

Mother Fool's Coffeehouse 1101 Williamson St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release: Howler: 3 piece original rock from Madison: Wendy Schneider (BugattiType35), Joe Bernstein (Oedipus Tex, The Kissers), Adam Tregre (Treemo, Sons Of Atom)

Liv Mueller: "She’s an individualistic songwriter with a thing for haunting, minimalist guitar, which she multitracks with the reverb turned all the way up, building a creepy, majestic backdrop for her slowly unwinding anthems and a waltz or two." - New York Music Daily  

Mother Fool's Coffeehouse 1101 Williamson St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703 View Map
608-259-1030
