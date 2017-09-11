press release: It happens here; all 72 counties in Wisconsin have seen cases of human trafficking. Rachel Monaco-Wilcox, JD, will discuss human trafficking in Wisconsin at the Verona Public Library on Monday, September 11, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Monaco-Wilcox is CEO and founder of LOTUS (Legal Options for Trafficked and Underserved Survivors) legal clinic for victims of crime and human trafficking. In this presentation, she will address misconceptions about sex trafficking and the situation in Wisconsin. She will also discuss the origin of the LOTUS legal clinic and ideas for how citizens can make a difference.

Monaco-Wilcox is an attorney, teacher, and mediator. She is Chair and Assistant Professor of the Justice Department at Mount Mary University in Milwaukee. This event is brought to you by the Wisconsin Humanities Council and the Working Lives Project, whose goal is to deepen and broaden the conversation about what it means to make a living and a life here. This presentation discusses mature subject matter.

This presentation is free and open to the public. To register, or for information, visit www.veronapubliclibrary.org, or call 608-845-7180. The Verona Public Library is located at 500 Silent Street.