Human Trafficking in Wisconsin

Cases of human trafficking have been identified in all 72 counties in Wisconsin. Yet most people doubt this, thinking “that can’t be happening here!” In this talk, Rachel Monaco-Wilcox, CEO and Founder of the LOTUS Legal Clinic, will address the myths and misconceptions around sex trafficking in Wisconsin, illuminate the situation in Wisconsin, and explain what led her to start the LOTUS (Legal Options for Trafficked and Underserved Survivors) Legal Clinic in 2013