press release: On Dec. 3rd biologist Kathy Converse will show and talk about slides of trees that she put together for a presention on "The Hidden Life of Trees" by Peter Wohlleben. Barb and Bob Park will add and talk about some tree photos of their own from as far away as New Zealand. Join us for this month's Humanist Union meeting on "Tree Stories." We start with a potluck lunch at 11:45 am followed by our program from 12:30 to 1:30 pm.