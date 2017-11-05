press release: On Nov. 5 the speaker at our monthly Humanist Union meeting will be the UW's Malia Jones. She will bring us a program on ethical dilemmas surrounding vaccination and public health titled "Tragedy of the commons: declining vaccination rates and herd immunity." Malia got her Ph.D. from the University of California - Los Angeles, Department of Community Health Sciences, School of Public Health. We'll meet in the Prairie Meeting House for a potluck lunch at 11:45 am followed by our program from 12:30 to 1:30 pm. All are welcome.

