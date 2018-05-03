Humbird, Satchel Paige, Eric Miller

press release: (Siri Undlin) HUMBIRD stretches traditional genres of folk and Americana to embrace the unexpected. This music invites a refreshing dissonance into the house, it leaves breadcrumbs along the path and reflects light back at the stars.

Creating music out of a mosaic of influences like Joni Mitchell, Bon Iver and Bill Frisell, Humbird weaves it all together with powerful lyrics and a stubborn pursuit of the sound of the North. The release of Humbird’s double EP “Elsewhere” and “Where Else” in Summer 2017 is just the beginning.

Humbird will share the evening with artist-in-residence SATCHEL PAIGE & cellist Eric Miller.