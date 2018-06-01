Capital City Theatre presents: The Hunchback of Notre Dame

Fri, Jun 1 2018, 7:30 pm; Sat, Jun 2 2018, 7:30 pm; Sun, Jun 3 2018, 2:00 pm

GET TICKETS: $25-$45 capitalcitytheatre.org or at Overture Box Ofc 608/258-4141

Recommended for Ages: 10 & up

The production features a 50-member cast and a 23-piece orchestra on stage!

Music by Alan Menken

Lyrics by Stephen Schwartz

Book by Peter Parnell

Based on the Victor Hugo novel and songs from the Disney film

Director: Brian Cowing

Musical Director: Andrew Abrams

STORY: The musical opens as the bells of Notre Dame sound through the famed cathedral in fifteenth-century Paris. Quasimodo, the deformed bell-ringer who is held captive by his cruel caretaker, Archdeacon Dom Claude Frollo, longs to be part of the outside world and the celebration of the Feast of Fools. He escapes for the day and joins the boisterous crowd, only to be mocked and elected the ugliest person in Paris! Only the beautiful gypsy, Esmeralda, befriends him. But Quasimodo is not the only one captivated by her free spirit. The handsome Capt Phoebus and Frollo are equally enthralled. As the three vie for her attention, Frollo is determined to destroy the gypsies and force Esmeralda’s hand. Will Quasimodo be able to save her? The story of love and acceptance is still relevant today.

Esmeralda -SYNDEE WINTERS

Broadway credits include, her dream role, Nala, in Disney’s The Lion King. She has traveled North America performing the role, receiving a Denver Center Ovation Nomination. She portrayed Motown Legend, Ms. Diana Ross, in Motown the Musical, along with performing in the revival production of Pippin on Broadway as The Leading Player, a role originally made famous by Ben Vereen. Syndee’s most recent roles on Broadway were in the biggest musical in American History, Hamilton, playing the roles of Eliza, Angelica & Peggy Schuyler. She was recently seen playing an Apostle on the NBC Live broadcast of Jesus Christ Superstar alongside John Legend, Sara Barrielles, and Alice Cooper.

Quasimodo -JULIAN DECKER

Broadway: Revival of Sunset Boulevard (Myron/Choreographer), Revival Les Miserables (Joly). Regional: Ragtime (Younger Brother); Ogunquit Playhouse, Hunchback of Notre Dame (Quasimodo u/s; La Jolla and Papermill Playhouse), Hunchback of Notre Dame (Quasimodo; Tuacahn), Bye Bye Birdie (Hugo Peabody; The Muny), Singin’ In The Rain, Les Miserables, Hello Dolly(The Muny). Thank you to the entire Capital City team for this opportunity. This story is dedicated to all of the outcasts in the world. Proud graduate of CCM's class of 2014.