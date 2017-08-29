Hurricane Donation Drive

Madison Wisconsin Call to Action: We will be driving to Austin Texas on Thursday morning to deliver toiletries, diapers, hygiene products, deodorant, large garbage bags, shampoo, soap, board games for kids and school supplies.

Please bring items to 1818 W. Beltline Avenue between 9-6pm and don't bring food, furniture, dishes, or clothes as the aforementioned items are the things being requested.

100% of money raised (minus online processing fees) will support this effort and BGC of Dane County will deliver a check to Boys & Girls Clubs of Austin Texas Misti Potter who will be the point person for the State of Texas and will be working with local Club leaders and local authorities. If conditions are safe we will travel to Houston and visit local shelters, daycares and homes and offer support to identified families in needs.

Please make a donation to http://www.bgcdc.org/get- involved/donate/ care of Texas relief efforts and I will deliver a check on behalf of the citizens of Madison Wisconsin.

Let's step up Madison like we did when you supported families in Joplin Missouri, Flint Michigan and Oklahoma City where we sent truck loads of items. Let's do it again because these families need our support.