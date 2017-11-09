Hurricanes, Wildfires & Climate Change

Google Calendar - Hurricanes, Wildfires & Climate Change - 2017-11-09 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Hurricanes, Wildfires & Climate Change - 2017-11-09 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Hurricanes, Wildfires & Climate Change - 2017-11-09 19:00:00 iCalendar - Hurricanes, Wildfires & Climate Change - 2017-11-09 19:00:00

press release: Presentation & discussion  about the our changing climate.   Invite your friends & neighbors to learn more about the cause & effects of global warming here & globally, why we should care, and what we can do about it.    Q&A discussion led by WKOW-TV Chief Meteorologist Bob Lindmeier and informal conversation with light refreshments will follow the presentation.   Childcare will be available. 

For more information, call 231-9163.

Info
Environment, Lectures & Seminars
608-231-9163
Google Calendar - Hurricanes, Wildfires & Climate Change - 2017-11-09 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Hurricanes, Wildfires & Climate Change - 2017-11-09 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Hurricanes, Wildfires & Climate Change - 2017-11-09 19:00:00 iCalendar - Hurricanes, Wildfires & Climate Change - 2017-11-09 19:00:00