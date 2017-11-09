Hurricanes, Wildfires & Climate Change
press release: Presentation & discussion about the our changing climate. Invite your friends & neighbors to learn more about the cause & effects of global warming here & globally, why we should care, and what we can do about it. Q&A discussion led by WKOW-TV Chief Meteorologist Bob Lindmeier and informal conversation with light refreshments will follow the presentation. Childcare will be available.
For more information, call 231-9163.
Info
Environment, Lectures & Seminars