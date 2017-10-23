Hygge Storytime

Not familiar with the Danish concept of Hygge? It’s the art of being cozy! Pull on your pjs, bathrobes, and slippers, and bring your blankets, pillows, and stuffed friends to cuddle up for this cozy evening storytime. Juice and popcorn provided as we read cozy stories in our jammies! Come for stories with the librarian and stay as long as you like in the blanket forts to read snuggly books with your kiddos.