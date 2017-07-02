press release:The tradition of Sunday afternoon hymn sings in the Wyoming Valley will continue for the 38th season. Like in previous years, they will be held at the Wyoming Valley School Cultural Arts Center. Unlike previous years, there will not be a June Hymn Sing due to a scheduling conflict. The season starts on July 2 and continues on the first Sunday of each month through October. Singing begins at 2 PM and refreshments are served.

This year the Wyoming Valley School Cultural Arts Center, assumed sponsorship of these annually occurring summer non-denominational hymn sings, and extends an open invitation to everyone to attend, regardless of singing ability. Previously, they were sponsored by the Rural Musicians Forum for 13 years, and before that, by the Wyoming Valley United Methodist Church

Talented leaders and accompanists direct the hymn sings. This year the Gilbert family of Mineral Point will lead off the season on July 2. Patrick will lead, his wife Sue will play the organ, and sons Daniel, Travis and Carson will play trumpet for selected numbers.

The second hymn sing of the season on August 6 will be led by Dawn VanEpps of Dodgeville, accompanied on the organ by Marilyn Dunn of Mineral Point, followed on September 3 by leaders Art and Lorraine Carlson of Spring Green and organist Nita Enge of rural Sauk City The season will close on October 1, with Quintin Greene of the Town of Wyoming leading and Mary Dunn of Mineral Point playing the organ.

Enthusiasts of this long-standing Sunday tradition come from throughout southern Wisconsin to the Wyoming Valley for the hymn sings. They are held in the inspiring auditorium of the Wyoming Valley School Cultural Arts Center, designed by Frank Lloyd Wright in 1957 as a gift to the local school district. This year marks the 150th anniversary of his birthday. The school is located at 6306 State Hwy 23, approximately five miles south of Spring Green and ten miles north of Dodgeville.