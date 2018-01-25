Hypheria, Earth to Clark, Gene Kreamer, Sojourn

press release: Show starts at 7:30 PM, $5 cover

HYPHERIA [Madison]

Drawing inspiration from surrealism and the subconscious, Hypheria conjures a metaphysical experience through music and storytelling for a tastefully mystic experience.

https://www.facebook.com/ hypheriart/

EARTH TO CLARK [Beloit]

Earth to Clark is a fresh, positive, uplifting and dynamic band based out of Beloit. A wide mix of Funktistic, Partydelic, Rock, Reggae and Hip Hop

https://www.facebook.com/ earthtoclark/

GENE KREAMER [Madison]

From the damp dark depths of private parts, comes a band that embraces the feeling of being too moist to sit in a chair, so lets dance.

https://www.facebook.com/ GeneKreamerandThePD/

SOJOURN [Madison]

Sojourn's instrumental style is a blend of open-tunings and fingerpicking acoustic guitar with lush, post-rock style electric guitar and power-driven drum beats.

https://www.facebook.com/ stevehigginsmusic/