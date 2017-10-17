press release: Join Madison Public Library and SlaveFree Madison for a screening of the documentary I Am Jane Doe and a discussion about the issues raised in the film. I Am Jane Doe chronicles the epic battle that several American mothers are waging on behalf of their middle-school daughters, victims of sex trafficking on Backpage.com, the classified advertising website that for years was part of the iconic Village Voice. Reminiscent of Erin Brockovich and Karen Silkwood, these mothers have stood up on behalf of thousands of other mothers, fighting back and refusing to take no for an answer. Panelists: Jeanie Millard, SlaveFree Madison Ed Pearson, Detention Superintendent​​, Dane County Juvenile Court Program Julie Pfluger, Assistant U.S. Attorney - Project Safe Childhood, U.S. Dept of Justice