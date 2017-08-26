Organizing for Action and Unite Wisconsin are screening "I Am Jane Doe" at the Alicia Ashman branch of the Madison Public Library. There will be a panel of speakers from the Madison community present before 66 minutes of the film are screened, followed by time for questions for the panelists.

Panelists:

- Detective Roger Baker, Madison Police Department

- Nancy Irrizarry, Wisconsin Anti-Human Trafficking Consortium

- A represenative from Slave Free Madison