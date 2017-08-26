I Am Jane Doe
Alicia Ashman Library 733 N. High Point Rd., Madison, Wisconsin 53717
Organizing for Action and Unite Wisconsin are screening "I Am Jane Doe" at the Alicia Ashman branch of the Madison Public Library. There will be a panel of speakers from the Madison community present before 66 minutes of the film are screened, followed by time for questions for the panelists.
Panelists:
- Detective Roger Baker, Madison Police Department
- Nancy Irrizarry, Wisconsin Anti-Human Trafficking Consortium
- A represenative from Slave Free Madison
