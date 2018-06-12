press release: The Progressive Magazine presents, WORT 89.9 FM welcomes, in a special presentation to kick off the week of the Madison Reunion: The Madison premiere of a new film from Paramount Network

I Am MLK, Jr.

“I Am MLK Jr. features interviews with civil rights-era activists including Rev. Jesse Jackson, Ambassador Andrew Young, Congressman John Lewis, and Rev. Al Sharpton, as well as contemporary writers, activists and influencers in sports, entertainment and media ” “This documentary explores the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and his impact on civil rights through present day.”

Special guest, Madison activist and filmmaker Glenn Silber (co-director of the award-winning antiwar film “The War At Home”) will introduce and screen two of his classic films:

June 12 – Atomic Artist (1982) – a documentary about Tony Price, who uses scraps from atomic weapons to make antinuclear sculptures. PLUS a special, never before screened surprise cult classic by Silber from 1973!

June 13- Troupers (1985) – a documentary about the San Francisco Mime Troupe

Proceeds will benefit The Progressive, a 109-year-old Madison-based national political magazine.

Tickets: $10.00 at the Door

Advance tickets only available on-line at www.barrymorelive.com and by phone at (608) 241-8633, with $1.00 convenience charge.