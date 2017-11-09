I Am Not Your Negro

press release: Please join us for a screening of "Chicago's Christmas Tree Ship," a 50-minute documentary, followed by a discussion period with the filmmaker.

Chicagos Christmas Tree Ship is the true story of the now-legendary, but doomed Lake Michigan voyage of the three-masted schooner Rouse Simmons loaded with thousands of Christmas trees for sale in the 1912 Christmas season. It is a riveting tale of dedication, adventure, unflagging courage, and tragedy, but in the end, of inspiration, heartwarming redemption and joy.

Filmmaker Bob Leff has been producing Wisconsin-themed documentaries for 20 years. Two of his films have aired on Wisconsin Public Television and his documentary about Angell Park racetrack in Sun Prairie won a film-festival award. DVDs of several of his films will be available for purchase after the screening.