I Am Not Your Negro

Google Calendar - I Am Not Your Negro - 2017-11-10 20:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - I Am Not Your Negro - 2017-11-10 20:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - I Am Not Your Negro - 2017-11-10 20:30:00 iCalendar - I Am Not Your Negro - 2017-11-10 20:30:00

UW Union South-The Marquee 1308 W. Dayton St., Madison, Wisconsin 53715

press release:

FULL LINEUP:

Thursday, November 9th

7:00PM - Rumble: The Indians Who Rocked The World (2017)

9:30PM - To Be Takei (2014)

Friday, November 10th

6:00PM - Signature Move (2017)

8:30PM - I Am Not Your Negro (2016)

Saturday, November 11th

3:00PM - Step (2017)

6:00PM - Beatriz At Dinner (2017)

8:30PM - Gook (2017)

11:00PM - Hasan Minhaj: Homecoming King (2017)

Sunday, November 12th

1:00PM - Brooklyn (2015)

3:30PM - Dolores (2017)

6:00PM - Menashe (2017) 

Info
UW Union South-The Marquee 1308 W. Dayton St., Madison, Wisconsin 53715 View Map
Movies
608-262-1143
Google Calendar - I Am Not Your Negro - 2017-11-10 20:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - I Am Not Your Negro - 2017-11-10 20:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - I Am Not Your Negro - 2017-11-10 20:30:00 iCalendar - I Am Not Your Negro - 2017-11-10 20:30:00