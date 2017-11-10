I Am Not Your Negro
press release:
FULL LINEUP:
Thursday, November 9th
7:00PM - Rumble: The Indians Who Rocked The World (2017)
9:30PM - To Be Takei (2014)
Friday, November 10th
6:00PM - Signature Move (2017)
8:30PM - I Am Not Your Negro (2016)
Saturday, November 11th
3:00PM - Step (2017)
6:00PM - Beatriz At Dinner (2017)
8:30PM - Gook (2017)
11:00PM - Hasan Minhaj: Homecoming King (2017)
Sunday, November 12th
1:00PM - Brooklyn (2015)
3:30PM - Dolores (2017)
6:00PM - Menashe (2017)
UW Union South-The Marquee 1308 W. Dayton St., Madison, Wisconsin 53715 View Map
