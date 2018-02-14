I Am Not Your Negro
Urban League of Greater Madison 2222 S. Park St., Suite 200 , Madison, Wisconsin 53713
press release: Narrated by actor Samuel L. Jackson, the film explores the history of racism in the United States through Baldwin’s reminiscences of civil rights leaders Medgar Evers, Malcolm X, and Martin Luther King, Jr, as well as his personal observations of American history.
Screening is part of the Urban League of Greater Madison's Black History Month Wednesdays.
