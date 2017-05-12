I Am Not Your Negro

This 2016 American documentary film is directed by Raoul Peck, based on James Baldwin’s unfinished manuscript, "Remember This House." Narrated by actor Samuel L. Jackson, the film explores the history of racism in the United States through Baldwin’s reminiscences of civil rights leaders Medgar Evers, Malcolm X and Martin Luther King, Jr. as well as his personal observations of American history. This film is rated PG-13 by the MPAA. Parents Strongly Cautioned – some material may be inappropriate for children under 13. There is room for 50 guests and seating will be on a first come first serve basis. Light refreshments will be served.