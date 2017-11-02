press release: Wisconsin Premiere – by the author of Silent Sky!

Anthony arrives at Caroline’s door bearing waffle fries, a beat-up copy of Walt Whitman’s Leaves of Grass, and an urgent assignment from their high school lit teacher. Living most of her life online, Caroline is sick and hasn’t been to school in months, but she is as quick and sardonic as Anthony is athletic and popular. As these two let down their guards and share their secrets, this seemingly vanilla poetry assignment unlocks a much deeper mystery that has brought them together. I and You is a valentine to youth, life, love, and the strange beauty of human connectedness.

“Critic’s Choice! A stunning exploration of cosmic interconnectedness…a testimonial to the power of intimate theater.” — Los Angeles Times

By Lauren Gunderson

Directed by Jennifer Uphoff Gray. Talkbacks will take place following Thursday & Sunday performances.

11/2-19, Overture Center-Playhouse, at 7:30 pm Wednesday-Saturdays and 2 pm Sundays, plus 2 pm, 11/11 & 18.

Pre-show talkbacks will be held on the following dates: Thursday, 11/2, 9, 16 @ 6:30 pm; Sunday, 11/5, 12, 19 @ 1:00 pm