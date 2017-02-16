I Resolve

Boardman and Clark Law Firm 1 S. Pinckney St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release: Help eliminate domestic abuse in Dane County while enjoying an evening out! Legal Association for Women (LAW) is hosting its annual fundraiser for the Domestic Abuse Intervention Services' (DAIS) Legal Services Program on Thursday, February 16th, from 5:30 to 7:30 PM. The event will be held at the Boardman & Clark Law Firm, 1 S. Pinckney Street, Suite 410, in their spectacular atrium overlooking the State Capitol.

The event will feature live music, hors d'oeuvres, drinks, and a silent auction. We ask for a donation of $20 per person at the door of the event.

To RSVP, please e-mail Atty. Lynn Lodahl at llodahl@hq-law.com.

The event is sponsored by LAW with the generous support of Boardman & Clark LLP; Quarles & Brady LLP; Axley Brynelson LLP; Balisle & Roberson S.C.; Hawks Quindel, S.C.; Pines Bach; Your Family Law Center; Nieder & Boucher, S.C.; Freedom from Religion Foundation; Stroud, Willink & Howard LLC; Lawton & Cates, S.C.; and Stafford Rosenbaum LLP.

Boardman and Clark Law Firm 1 S. Pinckney St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

