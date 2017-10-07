Ian Maskin with Matt Berger

press release: ALL presents acclaimed Chicago-based cellist Ian Maksin with guitarist Matt Berger on Saturday, October 7, 2017 at 8pm (doors at 7:30pm). Tickets $15 advance or $18 at the door. Online sales end 1 hour before the show.

Having performed with such artists as Sting and Andrea Bocelli, Russian-born cellist and composer Ian Maksin has received worldwide recognition for his unique style blending many genres from classical to world music and jazz. Joined by one of Chicago's leading guitarists, Matt Berger, Maksin will perform an eclectic program consisting of jazz and Latin classics by Cole Porter, Duke Ellington, Chick Corea, and Tom Jobim, original music by Ian Maksin from his latest album Zaria infused by flavors of tango, flamenco and Balkan music, as well as his own arrangements of traditional music from different corners of the world and funky rock and blues covers with the cello taking the lead.

ianmaksin.com

twitter.com/ianmaksin

instagram.com/ianmaksin

facebook.com/cellomaxx

youtube.com/ianmaksin