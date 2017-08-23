IBEW Electricians Job/Career Fair
IBEW Electricians Job/Career Fair
The Urban League is a proud partner with the Wisconsin NECA-IBEW Apprenticeship & Training program, and we look forward to seeing them on August 23 at their career fair and hiring event!
- Local electrical contractors will be present to interview applicants
- All skill level positions available
- Learn more about an electrical career
- Free to attend
Food & Door Prizes
August 23, 4:30 to 8:00 PM | 4903 Commerce Court, McFarland
For more info call Casey at 608.515.3552 or Jason at 608.931.7180
Info
Public Notices