IBEW Electricians Job/Career Fair

The Urban League is a proud partner with the Wisconsin NECA-IBEW Apprenticeship & Training program, and we look forward to seeing them on August 23 at their career fair and hiring event!

  • Local electrical contractors will be present to interview applicants
  • All skill level positions available
  • Learn more about an electrical career
  • Free to attend

Food & Door Prizes

August 23, 4:30 to 8:00 PM | 4903 Commerce Court, McFarland

For more info call Casey at 608.515.3552 or Jason at 608.931.7180

608-515-3552
