IBEW Electricians Job/Career Fair

The Urban League is a proud partner with the Wisconsin NECA-IBEW Apprenticeship & Training program, and we look forward to seeing them on August 23 at their career fair and hiring event!

Local electrical contractors will be present to interview applicants

All skill level positions available

Learn more about an electrical career

Free to attend

Food & Door Prizes

August 23, 4:30 to 8:00 PM | 4903 Commerce Court, McFarland

For more info call Casey at 608.515.3552 or Jason at 608.931.7180