Ice Age Trail Alliance ​Lodi Valley Chapter Hike

Join ​the Ice Age Trail Alliance Lodi Valley Chapter on Thursday evening, January 12, for a short walk under a full moon. Meet at the South side Merrimac Ferry Landing parking area at 7:00 pm. For directions visit: https://goo.gl/maps/5SdNk

Please wear appropriate clothing for the weather, sturdy shoes. This will be a short and child appropriate walk. Leashed dogs are welcome. Due to possible slick conditions walking sticks are recommended. We will have extra available for you to use.

Questions? call Bill at 843-3926