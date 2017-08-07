Ice Age Trail Alliance ​Lodi Valley Chapter Hike

press release: Join the IATA Lodi Valley Chapter for a full moon hike on ​Monday, August 7th, starting at the Slack Road trailhead at 7:30 pm.  

​For directions visit: ​https://goo.gl/maps/f5TIJ             

Wear appropriate clothing and shoes for the weather.  Bring a light as it may be dark at times. This will be a short (about a mile to a mile and a half one way) walk. ​Well behaved, leashed dogs are welcome.            

For more information, contact Bill at 843-3926 or at billpatti@charter.net.

