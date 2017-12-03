Ice Age Trail Alliance ​Lodi Valley Chapter Hike

press release:

Join the IATA Lodi Valley Chapter for a full moon walk on Sunday, December 3rd. Meet at the Lodi High School (1100 Sauk Street) pool parking area at 7 pm. Questions? Call Bill at 608-843-3926. Watch for the yellow "Ice Age Trail Event" signs.​

More details:

We will cross over the Rainbow Bridge, stroll through the prairie and small woods, to view the moon from the top of the Lodi golf course. We will have hot chocolate to warm you and maybe a few holiday cookies to give you energy!

Please wear appropriate clothing for the weather, sturdy shoes, and bring a light. This will be a short and child appropriate walk. Leashed dogs are welcome. Due to possible slick conditions walking sticks are recommended. We will have extra available for you to use.