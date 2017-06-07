Ice Age Trail Alliance ​Lodi Valley Chapter Hike

press release: Join the Lodi Valley Chapter of the Ice Age Trail Alliance on Wednesday, June 7th, for a short walk under the full moon.

We will meet at the Twin Pines Trailhead on Lodi/Springfield Road at 7 pm and walk up the trail to take in the views of the Lodi Marsh and the moon.

The moon rises about ​6 ​:00 pm and it will still be light out at the start, but we will probably need to rely on flashlights and headlamps by the end. Please wear appropriate clothing for the weather and bring along a flashlight or headlamp. Leashed dogs are welcome.

Watch for the yellow "Ice Age Trail Event" signs.​ For directions visit: ​ https://goo.gl/maps/RvNFo