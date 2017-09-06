Ice Age Trail Alliance ​Lodi Valley Chapter Hike

press release:

IATA Lodi Valley Chapter full moon hike on Wednesday, September 6th, 7:00 pm, at Gibraltar Rock. ​ M eet at the new parking are ​a  on Hwy V. Watch for the yellow "Ice Age Trail Event" signs.​

For more information, contact Amy and Jim at 213-9855 or jaonofrey@gmail.com.     

​Extra Info: 

The sun will be setting about 7:30 pm and the moon will rise around 8:00 pm so the walk down from the rock will probably be in the dark. Bring a flashlight or headlamp for visibility.

Wear appropriate clothing and shoes for the weather.  This will be a short (less than a mile one way) walk.  Well behaved, leashed dogs are welcome.    

608-213-9855
