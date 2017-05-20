Ice Age Trail Alliance-Lodi Valley Chapter Hike

press release: Mark your calendar for our eighth annual saunter starting at Devils Lake State Park and ending at Gibraltar Rock, a distance of about 11 miles, through some of the most beautiful and unique terrain in southern Wisconsin. We will start at the Devils Lake State Park Roznos Meadow parking lot on Hwy 113 at 9:00 am on Saturday, May 20th. A bus will be waiting at Gibraltar Rock to shuttle hikers back to Roznos Meadow.

Please dress appropriately for hiking and the weather. Bring lots of water and a snack/lunch.

For more information, call Bill at 608-843-3926 or email at billpatti@charter.net.

This excursion is an activity of the Lodi Valley Chapter of the Ice Age Trail Alliance… we look forward to walking with you