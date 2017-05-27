Ice Age Trail Alliance-Lodi Valley Chapter Tyke Hike

press release: A Tyke Hike on the Ice Age Trail will be offered on Saturday, May 27 starting at 10 a.m. at the Gibraltar Rock parking lot on Hwy V outside of Lodi. This slow-paced hike of one mile (or less) is designed especially for young children and focuses on exploration of nature. As we enjoy nature on this hike we will be looking for wildflowers along the trail. This event is free and open to all; children must be accompanied by an adult. Contact Patti Herman for more information at 608-843-3924 or billpatti@charter.net. This hike is sponsored by the Lodi Valley Chapter of the Ice Age Trail Alliance.