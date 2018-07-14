Ice Age Trail Alliance-Lodi Valley Chapter Work Day

press release: IATA Lodi Valley Chapter Trail Improvement, Saturday, July 14, 9 am to noon. Meet at trailhead on Hwy 113, about 1/4 mile south of the Lodi city limits. Watch for yellow Ice Age Trail Event signs. T ools provided. Wear long sleeves, sturdy shoes, bring water and work gloves.

For directions visit https://goo.gl/maps/VtIxA

For more information, contact Bill at 608-843-3926 or billpatti@charter.net