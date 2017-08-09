Ice Age Trail Alliance Mobile Skills Crew

press release: We’re taking the final step in opening a transformational trail reroute for use between Highway 29/Mountain Bay Trail and Poplar Lane. With your help, this event will culminate in the official opening of 1.7 miles of brand new and much improved trail!

As with all Mobile Skills Crew events, no experience is necessary and there's a role for volunteers of all ages and abilities...bring the whole family!Training is provided by certified volunteer crew leaders and all participants get free meals and (for those working with us for multiple days) a free place to pitch a tent.

To help us plan this event with your needs in mind, please visit our online registration page and register by Monday, July 31st.

Your participation is welcome for any part of the event or the entire week.Work begins on Wednesday, August 9th and concludes Sunday, August 13th. Trail stewardship activities begin each day around 8:00 a.m. and typically wrap up between 4:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. each day except for Sunday where the work ends at noon.Project Team members will be on site by Tuesday; if you are interested in arriving early, please call Special Projects Coordinator, Brad Crary at 262-370-2995.

Volunteers should report each day to Base Camp for registration, assignments and shuttles to the work site. Base Camp (also the location of the camping area for those spending a night with us) is at R7400 Duncan Road, Hatley, WI (click here for driving directions). Watch for yellow “Ice Age Trail Event” signs as you arrive in the area. Morning and evening meals will be served here and lunch will be in the field.